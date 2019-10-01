Roane crash kills one

A single-car crash on Sunday night killed one person in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at around 8:25 pm Sunday on River Road, south of Kingston.

The THP report states that 57-year-old Sally Jenkins had been driving her 1997 Jeep on River Road when the vehicle left the right side of the road and went airborne, colliding with a tree and rolling over on to its top. Jenkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the windshield, and died from her injuries.

The accident report notes that a seat belt likely would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash. The report also states that while drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played roles in Sunday’s deadly crash, blood tests have been requested, as is standard procedure in a fatal wreck in Tennessee.