Road closures announced for Clinton 5K, Fun Run

The Clinton 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is set for Saturday, October 19th at 9am. The Start/Finish line for the race will be in the municipal parking lot on Commerce Street.  Residents and motorists are reminded that streets and roads along the race course will be closed starting at 8:45 Saturday morning, and will remain closed until 10 am.
These roads will be closed during the event:
A portion of Market St.
Commerce St
Cullom St
Eagle Bend Rd
Eagle Bend Ln
Eagle Bend Pl
Davis Circle
Christin Dr
In case of an emergency, during the event, residents may come to the corner of Weaver St. and Hendrickson to be escorted to their homes.

