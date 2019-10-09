Home / Obituaries / Richard C. Nelson, age 73 of Clinton

Richard C. Nelson, age 73 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Richard C. Nelson, age 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.  He was retired from Y-12 after 40 years and attended Bethel Baptist Church.  He was a loving husband and father.

Preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Nelson; brother, Frank Nelson and sister, Barbara Fletcher.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Nelson; sons, Kevin Nelson and wife, Kristin and Michael Nelson and fiance’  Lindsay Bennett; along  with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at their convenience Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.  Family and friends will meet Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Oak Ridge Memorial  Park for a graveside service at 11 AM with Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Louise Sapp Turner

Louise Sapp Turner was born on July 18, 1926 in Sparta, TN.  She left this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.