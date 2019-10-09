Richard C. Nelson, age 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. He was retired from Y-12 after 40 years and attended Bethel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father.

Preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Nelson; brother, Frank Nelson and sister, Barbara Fletcher.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Nelson; sons, Kevin Nelson and wife, Kristin and Michael Nelson and fiance’ Lindsay Bennett; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at their convenience Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Family and friends will meet Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service at 11 AM with Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating. www.holleygamble.com