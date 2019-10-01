Home / Obituaries / Rev. Leland Ray Mayfield, age 60 of Lake City

Rev. Leland Ray Mayfield, age 60 of Lake City

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Rev. Leland Ray Mayfield, age 60 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. Leland was born September 18, 1959 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Levan Ray and Edna Pearce Mayfield. He was a member of Deep Spring Baptist Church and worked for the town of Oliver Springs in the water department. Leland worked at Anderson County Park for 13 years as a manager. He was a singer and songwriter and loved playing all music. Leland loved spending time with his Grand Daughters.

Survivors:

Wife Hazel Lowe Mayfield Lake City

Daughters Amanda Pyle & Steve Jr. Lake City

Tonya Bradley & Rusty Lake City 

Sisters Karen Stovall & Jeff Clinton

Diane Spencer Lake City

Grand Daughters Chelsey, Alyson and Peyton Pyle

Caitlyn and Brooklyn Bradley

Special Family Ray, Teresa and Anna McWilliams 

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends 

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Scotty Collins and Rev. Doug Fielden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Leland’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kenneth Dwight Magill

Kenneth Dwight Magill passed away at his home in Dutch Valley Wednesday morning, September 25, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.