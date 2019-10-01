Rev. Leland Ray Mayfield, age 60 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. Leland was born September 18, 1959 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Levan Ray and Edna Pearce Mayfield. He was a member of Deep Spring Baptist Church and worked for the town of Oliver Springs in the water department. Leland worked at Anderson County Park for 13 years as a manager. He was a singer and songwriter and loved playing all music. Leland loved spending time with his Grand Daughters.

Survivors:

Wife Hazel Lowe Mayfield Lake City

Daughters Amanda Pyle & Steve Jr. Lake City

Tonya Bradley & Rusty Lake City

Sisters Karen Stovall & Jeff Clinton

Diane Spencer Lake City

Grand Daughters Chelsey, Alyson and Peyton Pyle

Caitlyn and Brooklyn Bradley

Special Family Ray, Teresa and Anna McWilliams

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Scotty Collins and Rev. Doug Fielden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.