Rev. Leland Ray Mayfield, age 60 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. Leland was born September 18, 1959 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Levan Ray and Edna Pearce Mayfield. He was a member of Deep Spring Baptist Church and worked for the town of Oliver Springs in the water department. Leland worked at Anderson County Park for 13 years as a manager. He was a singer and songwriter and loved playing all music. Leland loved spending time with his Grand Daughters.
Survivors:
Wife Hazel Lowe Mayfield Lake City
Daughters Amanda Pyle & Steve Jr. Lake City
Tonya Bradley & Rusty Lake City
Sisters Karen Stovall & Jeff Clinton
Diane Spencer Lake City
Grand Daughters Chelsey, Alyson and Peyton Pyle
Caitlyn and Brooklyn Bradley
Special Family Ray, Teresa and Anna McWilliams
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Scotty Collins and Rev. Doug Fielden officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment.
