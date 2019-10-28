Home / Community Bulletin Board / Renovations to close Clinton Public Library Nov. 11-16

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Clinton Public Library will be closed November 11th through the 16th for renovations. This closing is Phase 1 of a 3-part effort to replace all the flooring and some of the furniture in the library. Similar closings will occur in December and January.

In preparation for these closings, some of the library’s regularly scheduled programs will be canceled or moved. During the closings, the drop box will remain open and no late fees will accrue for patrons. The online catalog and TN READs will be available 24/7.

