Reminder: ORPD, ORFD, Neighborhood Watch hosting Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration next weekend

(ORFD press release) The Oak Ridge Fire and Police Departments, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program, will hold this year’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration on Saturday, October 26.

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include:

Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police/fire departments

Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills and safety techniques

Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station 3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park is expected to begin around noon following the parade. The event will also feature food, emergency services equipment displays, mobile video game theater, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations.

New this year, a fundraiser organized by the United Way of Anderson County will help decide which public safety chief gets to go in the dunk tank at the event – Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith or Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley. Donations can be made online at www.bit.ly/ORShopWithAHero and a pick for the dunk tank participant can be included in the comments. All money raised by United Way will support the Shop with a Hero event in Oak Ridge later this year.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.