Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: OR Halloween Party Oct. 24th

Reminder: OR Halloween Party Oct. 24th

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department wants to remind everyone that it will be hosting the 37th annual Children’s Halloween Party next Thursday, October 24, from 6 to 8 pm

Activities will be held inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center, with a hay ride to be offered outside at nearby Bissell Park, weather permitting. There is no admission fee for the event, but participation in most activities requires one or more tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center. The cost is 25 cents per ticket or $5 for a pack of 20.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a game booth for the event. In an announcement reminding everyone of next week’s party, the city says that sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the event. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes, unless sponsors wish to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children age 10 and younger. Applications can be emailed or picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Adult volunteers are needed to assist with other activities, and anyone wishing to help should call the front desk of the Civic Center at (865) 425-3450.

On the night of the event, volunteers should report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m.

The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza snack will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event.

For more information, call Recreation Assistant Cameron Taylor at (865) 425-3450 or send an email to ctaylor@oakridgetn.gov.

For more information about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mountain View Park invites everyone for hot dogs, chili and hayrides

Mountain View Park’s annual hot dog, chili and hayride event will be held on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.