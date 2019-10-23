Reminder: Oak Ridge Kids’ Halloween Party Thursday

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Children’s Halloween Party on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. This event is now in its 37th year and will be attended by hundreds of local children and their families.

Activities will be held inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, and a hay ride will be offered outside in A.K. Bissell Park, weather permitting. There is no admission fee for the event, but participation in most activities requires one or more tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center. The cost is 25 cents per ticket or $5 for a pack of 20.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a game booth for the event. Sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the event. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes unless sponsors wish to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children age 10 and younger. Applications can be emailed or picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Additional adult volunteers are needed to assist with other activities. Persons wishing to help at the event should call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450. On the night of the event, volunteers should report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza snack will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event.

For more information, contact Recreation Assistant Cameron Taylor at (865) 425-3450 or send an email to ctaylor@oakridgetn.gov. For more information about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.org.