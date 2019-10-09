Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Free Movie Night in Oak Ridge

Reminder: Free Movie Night in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department and Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) of Anderson, will host a free Movie Night in the Park event on Friday, October 11. 

The event will be held in A.K. Bissell Park beginning at 7 p.m. The movie shown will be Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” (rated PG) from 2003 starring Eddie Murphy. Free popcorn and drinks will be available while supplies last. 

Everyone is invited to attend Movie Night in the Park, a free event designed to provide a drug-free, tobacco-free and alcohol-free event for local teens. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for outdoor seating.

Any questions about Movie Night in the Park can be directed to the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s front desk by calling (865) 425-3450.

