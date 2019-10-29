Reminder: Coal Miners Celebration Saturday

The Coal Creek Miners Museum will be hosting a Coal Miners Celebration on November 2nd, from 5 to 6:30 pm at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top to honor the miners that worked in the Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia coal mines.

“The museum’s purpose is to honor the miners and the impact that they had on our communities and now we want to host an event to bring the miners together to reconnect to each other and honor them for their years of hard work,” said Tim Isbel, Chairperson of the Coal Creek Miners Museum in a press release announcing this year’s event, which he said is “not just for the miners but also for the communities that grew because of coal.”

There will be a chili/soup dinner, live music, scrip vendors, a silent auction, door prizes including $100 cash prizes and t-shirts and coal items for sale. At 6 pm there will be a program to honor the hard working men and women who mined coal.

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased at the Coal Creek Miners Museum, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm or at the door the day of the event.

In addition, the Coal Creek Miners Museum will be hosting guided tours of the historical sites in Coal Creek and historians will be on hand at the Coal Creek Miners Museum from noon to 4 pm to welcome visitors and talk about the historical events that made coal mining in Coal Creek unique.

The guided tours to historical sites will depart from the Coal Creek Miners Museum between 12 noon and 3 p.m. and will include stops at Militia Hill where the militia was stationed during the Coal Creek War, Briceville Community Church and Leach Cemetery where Fraterville Miners’ Circle is located. Each tour will last approximately an hour.

The guided tours of the historical sites and admission to the museum are free but reservations for the tour are recommended by calling 865-340-3269.

All proceeds from this event will go to fund the remodel of the second floor at the Coal Creek Miners Museum and museum operations.

For more information, call 865-340-3269 or visit www.coalcreekminersmuseum.com.