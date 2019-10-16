Registration info for Saturday’s Clinton 5K, Fun Run

As we told you Tuesday, several roads in Clinton will be closed on Saturday, October 19th from 8:45 to 10 am for the annual Clinton 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run.

Whether you walk or run the course, your entry fee will go to support the The Education Foundation for the Clinton City and Anderson County Schools to provide health and wellness grants to schools in both systems.

Register for Saturday’s event at www.Runsignup.com/clinton5k, and check out the course map at www.Clinton5k.com.

These roads will be closed during the event:

A portion of Market St.

Commerce St

Cullom St

Eagle Bend Rd

Eagle Bend Ln

Eagle Bend Pl

Davis Circle

Christin Dr

In case of an emergency, during the event, residents may come to the corner of Weaver St. and Hendrickson to be escorted to their homes.