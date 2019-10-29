Red Ribbon Week underway

(ASAP of Anderson) Students, community members and local businesses are selling red ribbons to raise awareness for drug misuse prevention. In honor of Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention recognition week, students at Anderson County High School (ACHS), Clinton High School (CHS), and Oak Ridge High School (ORHS) will contribute to raising awareness for this year’s theme “Send A Message. Stay Drug Free.”

The high schools are participating again this year in the Red Ribbon Rivalry. Each school will be selling red ribbons during school lunch hours and trying to win the Red Ribbon Week trophy for their school. As incentive for students, Chik-Fil-A will be supporting all of the participating schools by giving free chicken sandwich cards to students who purchase a red ribbon for $1. Funds raised will go toward supporting travel for members of ASAP of Anderson’s Youth Ambassador’s Coalition to the National Youth Leadership Institute in Washington D.C. in February.

Interested in contributing to the rivalry? The Red Ribbon Rivalry isn’t just for students! You can visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org/RedRibbon to donate to the rivalry at the school of your choice (ACHS, CHS, or ORHS).

ASAP of Anderson, a nonprofit focused on preventing substance misuse in Anderson County, attended city and town council meetings throughout October to accept proclamations from council members that recognize the work being done in their community to increase knowledge, reduce access and encourage a drug-free lifestyle.

ASAP coalition members have accepted proclamations at city/town council meetings in Oliver Springs (October 3rd), Oak Ridge (October 14th), Norris (October 14th), Rocky Top (October 17th), Clinton City Council (October 28th), as well as County Commission on October 21st, and will be at. For more information on these meetings, visit the respective city/town government website or contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com

Finally, look out for the #IAMONE red ribbon helmet decals on football helmets at ACHS, CHS, and ORHS the rest of October. These decals were on helmets throughout October to raise awareness for Red Ribbon Week and staying drug free.

ASAP partnered with Anderson County Schools and Oak Ridge Schools to plan these activities across the county. For more information about Red Ribbon Week or to vote for your favorite high school, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org/RedRibbon. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram.