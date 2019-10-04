Home / Local News / Ragan announces grant for Anderson logging company

Ragan announces grant for Anderson logging company

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) today announced Giles Logging in Anderson County was awarded an Agriculture Enterprise Fund (AEF) grant as part of the latest round of funding allocations. 

The AEF is an incentive program that supports job creation and economic growth by facilitating agricultural development in Tennessee. It provides assistance to new and expanding Tennessee agriculture, forestry, and food businesses, particularly in rural counties. 

“Ensuring our rural communities have the resources they need to grow and succeed has been one of my top priorities in the General Assembly,” said Representative Ragan. “This much-deserved funding will provide the resources that Giles Logging needs to expand and create jobs in our community. I thank Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe for their continued support for our rural communities, and I will continue to provide assistance to our local elected officials and community leaders to better address our unique needs.” 

Successful grant recipients must demonstrate a strong potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. Priority is given to businesses located in at-risk or distressed counties. 

You will find more information about the Tennessee Agriculture Enterprise Fund at www.tn.gov/agriculture.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

LaFollette Councilwoman indicted on wiretapping, official misconduct charges

LaFollette City Council member Ann Thompson was indicted earlier this week by the Campbell County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.