Ragan announces grant for Anderson logging company

State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) today announced Giles Logging in Anderson County was awarded an Agriculture Enterprise Fund (AEF) grant as part of the latest round of funding allocations.

The AEF is an incentive program that supports job creation and economic growth by facilitating agricultural development in Tennessee. It provides assistance to new and expanding Tennessee agriculture, forestry, and food businesses, particularly in rural counties.

“Ensuring our rural communities have the resources they need to grow and succeed has been one of my top priorities in the General Assembly,” said Representative Ragan. “This much-deserved funding will provide the resources that Giles Logging needs to expand and create jobs in our community. I thank Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe for their continued support for our rural communities, and I will continue to provide assistance to our local elected officials and community leaders to better address our unique needs.”

Successful grant recipients must demonstrate a strong potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. Priority is given to businesses located in at-risk or distressed counties.

You will find more information about the Tennessee Agriculture Enterprise Fund at www.tn.gov/agriculture.