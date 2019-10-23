Home / Featured / Powell Bros. Dragon Wagon returns with a full lineup Thursday

Powell Bros. Dragon Wagon returns with a full lineup Thursday

Tune in Thursday for the return of the Powell Brothers’ Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show as we get you ready for Homecoming at Clinton High School.

We will broadcast live from Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors on Seivers Boulevard in Clinton Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, and we have a big show planned for you.

We will get a Dragon History Lesson (and a Clinton Blaze update) from ET Stamey and we will catch up with Alvin Taylor, who tell us all about this year’s outstanding inductees into the Clinton High School Wall of Fame—Susan Fowler, WD Human, Jenks Bostic and Bear Stephenson.

Dragon legends Larry Cannon and Bruce Creekmore will also be joining us live for our Dragon of the Past feature, so gear up for Homecoming with the WYSH Sports Crew on Thursday.

In addition to all of those things, we will review last weekend’s sports action, look ahead to a big weekend of sports that includes high school, college and pro football; the World Series; NASCAR’s playoffs; the start of the NBA season and more, all on the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show Thursday from 4 to 6 pm on WYSH and WQLA.

