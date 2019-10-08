Polls chock full of area teams

The AP High School Football Polls were released Monday, and East Tennessee is once again well-represented.

In Class 6A, Oakland remains at #1, but Maryville is still #2, and picked up a first-place vote this week.

The defending 5A champions Central is #1, with Powell staying put at #3 and Knox West—who received one first-place vote—moved up two spots to #5 after their 42-0 win over Clinton on Friday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains in the top spot, receiving 17 of 21 first-place votes, while Elizabethton lurks at #2 with two first-place votes. Anderson County remains at #4 this week with one first-place vote, with Haywood County and its one first-place vote at #3.

Alcoa continues to hold the #1 spot in the 3A poll, with 19 of 21 first-place votes, while Gatlinburg-Pittman at #4 and Loudon at #5 each moved up two spots from last week.

In Class 2A, Meigs County-which defeated Clinton earlier this season, is #2 and received a pair of first-place votes.

In Class 1A, Greenback holds fast at #6 while Coalfield moved up one spot to #7. Those teams play in Coalfield this Friday.