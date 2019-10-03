Patricia Ruth Maupin Potter, age 78, of Lake City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1941 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Henry and Nell Elliott Lindsay. She enjoyed rose gardening, playing cards, puzzles, and taking trips to Las Vegas and Cherokee, as well as taking her Friday trips to Cracker Barrel. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved God and was a member of Grace Connection Church. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by husband, John C. Maupin and Oral Potter; brother, Donald Lindsay; sisters, Doris Chapman and Betty Sue Lindsay; Grandson Jeremy Dople; Daughter-in-law, Alice Maupin.

Survived by:

Children………..……John Maupin of Clinton,Tn

Tammy Sharp and husband Johnny of Lake City,Tn

Kim Glandon and husband Eric of Clinton,Tn

Tommy Maupin of Lake City,Tn

Sister………………….Linda Meredith of Pioneer, Tn

Grandchildren……Amanda Duncan Lafollette, Tn

Amy Wilson of Lake City, Tn

Nathan McCallister of Lake City, Tn

Haley Glandon of Clinton, Tn

Dillon Glandon of Clinton, Tn

Jamie Dople and Wife Natasha of Williamsburg, KY

Great Grandchildren….Ally Pyles, Lexie Snyder, Dalton Hall, Dallin Hall, Rylei Glandon,

Natalee McCallister, Addy Dople and Emery Dople

Special Friend…….Francis Stogsdill

Host of nieces, nephews and friends

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Justin Phillips and Chaplain Ben Neal officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:15AM and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com