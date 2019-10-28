Home / Community Bulletin Board / Pastor Appreciation Day Sunday at Mount Harmony

Pastor Appreciation Day Sunday at Mount Harmony

Jim Harris

Mount Harmony Baptist Church at 819 Raccoon Valley Road NE in Heiskell (37754), one mile west of exit 117 off of I-75, will celebrate Pastor Appreciation Day this Sunday, November 3rd at 11 am. Rick Alan King will be singing, and everyone is welcome.

