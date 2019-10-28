Mount Harmony Baptist Church at 819 Raccoon Valley Road NE in Heiskell (37754), one mile west of exit 117 off of I-75, will celebrate Pastor Appreciation Day this Sunday, November 3rd at 11 am. Rick Alan King will be singing, and everyone is welcome.
Pastor Appreciation Day Sunday at Mount Harmony
