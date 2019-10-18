Home / Local News / ORT: Man charged in Anderson incident now facing federal charges
Charles Edward Mason (ACSD)

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Anderson County man already facing state charges after allegedly trying to shoot two Sheriff’s deputies in April is also now facing federal charges.

ORT reports that 52-year-old Charles Edward Mason, who has been in custody since his arrest following the April incident on Black Oak Road, is now facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and with possession with intent to distribute meth. He pleaded not guilty in US District Court in Knoxville this week, according to ORT, and will appear in federal court again later this year on those charges.

Mason is accused of pointing a revolver at two deputies and pulling the trigger two or three times during the April incident. Fortunately, the gun did not fire, and the deputies were not injured. Mason’s shirt had gotten stuck between the hammer and firing mechanism, according to Oak Ridge Today’s reporting.

Mason has previously pleaded guilty to two homicides, of one stepfather in Knox County, Kentucky in 1994 and of another stepfather in Anderson County in 2010.

Mason, who has been at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton, will remain in federal custody pending further court proceedings.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

