ORPD investigating shooting that injured two

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 65 Views

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

According to a police department press release, officers were called to the Atomic Elks Lodge #1301 on Wilberforce Avenue at around 1:45 am Sunday on a report of gunfire. Oak Ridge dispatchers say they received several phone calls about people fighting and shooting at one another.

After officers arrived, they determined that two adult males had sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and were taken first to Methodist Medical Center. The two men—neither of whom has been identified—were then transferred to UT Medical Center for further treatment. Oak Ridge Police say that both are in stable condition at UT.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing. If you have any information about Sunday morning’s incident, you are asked to call Detective Moore at 865-425-3517.

