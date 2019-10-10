ORFD stresses Fire Prevention

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The campaign aims to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

While NFPA and the Oak Ridge Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said ORFD Fire Marshal Travis Solomon. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The Oak Ridge Fire Department designates the entire month of October for Fire Prevention Awareness, expanding on the nationwide Fire Prevention Week. ORFD will host a series of events in support of this year’s fire prevention campaign, including the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration on October 26 as well as visits to elementary and middle schools in Oak Ridge. Firefighters will give a lively presentation tailored to the students at each school, reminding them about the theme “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

To find out more about fire prevention programs and activities, please contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520. For general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.