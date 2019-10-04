Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORFD, ORPD announce Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration plans

(ORFD/ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Fire and Police Departments, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program, will hold this year’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration on Saturday, October 26. 

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include: 

•               Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police/fire departments

•               Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

•               Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

•               Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

•               Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

•               Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills and safety techniques

•               Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station 3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park is expected to begin around noon following the parade. The event will also feature food, emergency services equipment displays, mobile video game theater, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations. 

Line-up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. For those interested in participating, follow this link to register your fire engine or emergency vehicle: http://bit.ly/FireCrimePreventionRegistration2019. Registration forms should be submitted by October 16. 

Any questions about the event can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

