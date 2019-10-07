Home / Local News / OR updates resurfacing project

OR updates resurfacing project

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(OR Public Works press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is updating the community on a street resurfacing project that is currently underway and expected to continue for several weeks. 

Public Works Department crews have completed prep work along Paine Lane and South Purdue Avenue. Crews are now prepping North Purdue Avenue for resurfacing. Rogers Group, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, will finish the resurfacing. 

Drivers should be advised that some locations may have a rough or bumpy surface until Rogers Group crews are able to complete the final surface on the streets. 

Streets that will be resurfaced as part of the project, in addition to the streets listed above, are as follows: 

Darwin Lane Manchester Road
Delaware Avenue Nebraska Avenue
Euclid Circle & Place Norris Lane
Graceland Road Norwood Lane
Hendrix Drive Rolling Links Blvd
Kentucky Avenue Rutgers Avenue
Laboratory Road Vance Road
Lafayette Drive Vassar Road

Questions about street resurfacing or any other Public Works project can be directed to the department by calling (865) 425-1875 or sending an email to PubWorksDis@oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR announces results of Clinch clean-up in September

(Oak Ridge press release) The recent cleanup effort along a portion of the Clinch River …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.