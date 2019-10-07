OR updates resurfacing project

(OR Public Works press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is updating the community on a street resurfacing project that is currently underway and expected to continue for several weeks.

Public Works Department crews have completed prep work along Paine Lane and South Purdue Avenue. Crews are now prepping North Purdue Avenue for resurfacing. Rogers Group, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, will finish the resurfacing.

Drivers should be advised that some locations may have a rough or bumpy surface until Rogers Group crews are able to complete the final surface on the streets.

Streets that will be resurfaced as part of the project, in addition to the streets listed above, are as follows:

Darwin Lane Manchester Road Delaware Avenue Nebraska Avenue Euclid Circle & Place Norris Lane Graceland Road Norwood Lane Hendrix Drive Rolling Links Blvd Kentucky Avenue Rutgers Avenue Laboratory Road Vance Road Lafayette Drive Vassar Road

Questions about street resurfacing or any other Public Works project can be directed to the department by calling (865) 425-1875 or sending an email to PubWorksDis@oakridgetn.gov.