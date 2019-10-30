Home / Featured / OR Public Works crews repairing four separate water line breaks

OR Public Works crews repairing four separate water line breaks

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Public Works crews with the city of Oak Ridge are repairing multiple water line breaks today (Wednesday, October 30th).

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials say that crews have spent the night working to repair four water main breaks throughout the City. The work is not yet completed.

The city says that residents on Waltham Lane are without water, as well as those on Howard Lane, 608 West Outer Drive to the Rocky Top remains out of water, 637 and 639 W. Outer Drive are also without wateras well as the Hilltop Market, and 303 and 301 N. Illinois Avenue.

A lane closure on North Illinois Avenue will remain until further notice. City officials ask the public to please use extreme care and caution in these areas, adding “we appreciate your patience and understanding, and apologize for any inconvenience these repairs may cause.”

There is currently no timetable for when these repairs will be completed.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD investigating shooting that injured two

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent two …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.