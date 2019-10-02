Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR native, Pulitzer Prize winner to speak at YWCA event

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid, an Oak Ridge native, will be the featured speaker at a YWCA event next week.

It’s the second Talk and Toast for the YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, and it will be on Thursday, October 10, in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The public is invited.

Networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, and the program will start at 6 p.m. at the Grove Theater at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge.

A $40 seat will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer or wine, and a discussion with Reid, according to a press release. Reid will share excerpts and discuss her award-winning opera “p r i s m,” which confronts the difficult topic of sexual and emotional abuse. Immediately following her talk, YWCA Chief Executive Officer Alizza Punzalan-Randle will moderate a panel discussion with YWCA staff and victim advocates on the topic of domestic violence.

The YWCA served 1,102 victims of domestic violence last year and will continue to say, “We believe you!” to victims and survivors, the release said.

The YWCA will be hosting different events throughout the month of October as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and more information can be found at https://ywcaknox.com/dvam/.

The Talk and Toast on October 10 wouldn’t be possible without the support from empowering sponsor Jean-Francois Reat, the press release said.

Reserve a seat for $40 online at www.ywcaknox.com/talk-toast or by calling Rachel Haverkamp at (865) 523-6126.

