OR Library celebrates Tech Grant

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library has been awarded a 2020 Technology Grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. 

The $5,022 grant will be matched with funds from the library and used to create a laptop lab. Library staff plan to purchase approximately eight laptops with software, a printer and a laptop charging cart. The laptop lab will offer technology and computer classes for library patrons. 

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, and State Representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee attended a special check presentation at Oak Ridge Public Library on Friday, October 11, with library staff and volunteers as well as City staff and members of Oak Ridge City Council. 

For questions about the 2020 Technology Grant or Oak Ridge Public Library programs, please call the library’s front desk at (865) 425-3455.

