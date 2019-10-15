Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Elks to hold indoor trick-or-treat

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Road, will be hosting an Indoor Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 31st from 5 PM until 7:30 PM.

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge is hosting this event in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, drug free place for children to have fun, show off their costume and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.

Don’t forget to bring a camera and have your picture taken with “Elroy” the Elk.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

