OR Elks to hold indoor trick-or-treat

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Road, will be hosting an Indoor Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 31st from 5 PM until 7:30 PM.

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge is hosting this event in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, drug free place for children to have fun, show off their costume and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.

Don’t forget to bring a camera and have your picture taken with “Elroy” the Elk.