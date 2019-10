OR Community Band to salute veterans

On Sunday, November 3rd, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its “Veterans Salute” Concert at 3:30 pm in the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.

Admission will be free and all miltary veterans in attendance will be recognized and thanked for their service to our country with a program of patriotic music.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or call 865-482-3568