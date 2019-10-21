OR Chamber presents Primetime Tailgate Party Tuesday

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will present its Primetime Tailgate Party on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4 to 6 pm in the parking lot of the Chamber at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Billed as the Chamber’s premiere networking event of the year, Primetime is a semi-annual chance for Chamber members to network with one another as well as to allow members of the public to come by and see what sorts of products and services are availble at area businesses.

For more information, visit www.oakridgechamber.org or call 865-483-1321.

The event is sponsored this year by All Occasions Party Rentals.