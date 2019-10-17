OR announces winter league hoops sign-ups

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced that winter basketball league registration will open on Monday, October 21, and close on Saturday, November 16, for the adult league.

According to a press release, a men’s division and a women’s division will once again be offered for the 2019-2020 season with games scheduled to begin the week of December 2nd. Adult league games will be played on Monday and/or Thursday evenings. Participants must be 18 or older on or before December 1st, 2019.

Teen Basketball League registration will also open on October 21, according to the city, and will close on December 2nd. Boys’ and girls’ divisions will also be offered for this season, with their games scheduled to be played on Saturdays beginning January 4, 2020. Players must be no older than 18 on December 1, 2019 to participate.

Interested teams or individual players may obtain registration information at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Documents can also be accessed online by visiting http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/athletics.

For additional information, please contact Recreation Supervisor of Athletics Matt Reece by calling (865) 425-3440 or by sending an email to mreece@oakridgetn.gov.