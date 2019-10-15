Operations refers Armory offer to Budget Committee

Monday night, members of the Anderson County Operations Committee heard a formal offer from Clinton Mayor Scott Burton to allow the county to lease the Armory building on the Fairgrounds in Clinton for $1 a year to be used as a senior center.

Operations referred the offer to the Budget Committee, which will also next month consider an offer from Faith Promise Church to sell its former home at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision to the county for $500,000, also for use as a senior center.

There are positives and negatives to both proposals, and over the next few weeks, officials in both the city and the county will be working to figure out which one will be the best option for the seniors moving forward.

We will continue to follow this story for you.