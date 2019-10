One man seriously injured in Wednesday wreck

A head-on crash in LaFollette Wednesday morning sent one man to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 Wednesday morning on Highway 25W, when a pickup driven by 76-year-old Don McDaniel of Jacksboro crossed over the center line and into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

McDaniel was flown out by Lifestar for treatment of serious injuries, while the driver of the dump truck, a Claiborne County resident, was not injured.