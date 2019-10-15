Oak Ridge will be busy in November

(Explore Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridge will be the host of several outdoor health and wellness events in the month of November. Whether looking for a trail run, bike ride, or road race, there is an event and distance for everyone.

The Bigfoot Blast 5k and 10k will kick off the month long events on November 3rd. Get ready to hit the trails with your running buddies and Bigfoot! That’s right! Bigfoot will be waiting on you just around the corner to probably scare you and of course cheer you on! Windrock Park’s 5th annual 5K walk/run and 10k run, are challenging trails with rolling hills and a beautiful mountain view. This trail consists of gravel, dirt and rock.

The Secret City Century ride on November 9th will have three different ride distances: 33 miles, 62 miles, and you guessed it, a 100 mile ride. All proceeds will go to Pedal For Alzheimer’s. Registrants will receive a free shirt, meal, and 100 mile finishers will receive a finishers medal!

The third and final event of the month is the 11th annual Secret City Half Marathon & 5k on Saturday, November 16th. Both races begin and finish at Melton Lake Park. All participants will receive a shirt and race medal. Haven’t seen this year’s swag? You can find it on Facebook or Instagram! Sign up today before the price increases on November 1st.

All three events can be found on Facebook or online or at www.exploreoakridge.com for registration.