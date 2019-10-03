Oak Ridge man to be honored by Discover Life in America

(DLIA press release) Discover Life in America (DLiA) invites the public to the ninth annual Great Smoky Mountains Salamander Ball on Friday October 4th, 2019 from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at Zoo Knoxville in Knoxville. This is a family-friendly, fundraising event for DLiA, celebrating the diversity of life in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Each year during the event DLiA recognizes a local Conservation Hero. This year’s Conservation Hero honoree is Jimmy Groton. Groton is an Oak Ridge resident, and an environmental professional. Groton has spent his career working on local, regional and national conservation issues. He’s president of Emory River Watershed Association (ERWA). He’s either been a board member or president of Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning (TCWP) for the past 25 years, a board member of the Tennessee Invasive Plant Council (TN-IPC), and a board member and founding member of the Friends of Frozen Head State Park. He’s served on the City of Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board for 18 years. … The list goes on. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Jimmy. He is someone we can all look up to as a conservationist and all around fantastic human being” said Todd Witcher, Executive Director of DLiA.

This year’s Ball will feature hors d’oeuvres and wine, plus local beer from Elkmont Exchange, and music by local artist, and Grammy Award winner, Bill Mize. Bring the whole family dressed as your favorite Smokies critter or don’t dress up in costume at all. Kids and adults can learn about the plants and animals of the Smokies at our interactive science corners. Come early and visit the zoo, included with ticket purchase, before it closes at 4:00 PM. Get an early start on your holiday shopping as you participate in our extensive silent auction full of biodiversity-themed items, including many exciting experiences such as guided hikes, hotel stays, adventure packaged, and more.

Salamander Ball tickets are $75. Tables (a pack of 10 tickets) can be purchased for $700. Entry is free for kids 12 and under. Sponsorships for the event are also available! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dlia.org/event/salamander-ball-2019. All proceeds from this event fund DLiA’s mission in the Smokies.

All proceeds from this event support Discover Life in America’s mission in the Smokies. Since its establishment in 1998, DLiA has been committed to discovering, understanding, and conserving biological diversity around the globe. Their flagship project, the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory (ATBI), aims to catalog every kind of plant, animal, and other organism inhabiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park. To date, the ATBI has discovered over 10,000 species in the park, including more than 1,000 new species to science, but there is much more to discover!