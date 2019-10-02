Oak Ridge Library receives donation from Kiwanis

The Oak Ridge Public Library recently received a $500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge that was used to provide new chair cushions for the Children’s Room at the library.

According to a press release from the city, a special check presentation was held at the September meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Michaela Miller from the Oak Ridge Public Library’s Children’s Room was present to receive the check along with Library Director Julie Forkner.

“Our young visitors and our entire library staff would like to thank the Kiwanis Club for their generous donation,” Forkner said in the press release. “The funds were used to replace worn-out cushions, a much-needed upgrade to the Children’s Room that will help us continue making reading and learning fun for everyone.”

The Children’s Room at the Oak Ridge Public Library features storytime on Mondays and Tuesdays, a weekly event for nearly 50 years, as well as the Summer Reading Program. In 2019, the annual reading program had over 500 participants. Additional Children’s Room activities include special events in partnership with the Anderson County Health Department, the Oak Ridge Public Works Department’s Stormwater Division and other community groups.

The Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge is a longtime civic organization focused on improving the community through the support of youth activities and projects. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Golden Oak Buffet located on South Tulane Avenue.