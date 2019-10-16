Norris Lions Club Turkey Shoot set for November

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris Lions Club has announced it will hold its annual Turkey Shoot on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th, from 8 am to 2 pm each day.

The turkey shoot takes place on Highway 61 near Andersonville, about two-and-a-half miles east of the Clinton/Norris exit (Exit 122) off of Interstate 75.

There are rounds shot for turkeys and for hams with twelve shooters and twelve targets for each round. Some rounds are reserved for kids so that they are not competing against adults.

Everyone is welcome at the event; however, there are restrictions on some types of modified guns. Contact Wayne Morris at 865-405-4767 for further clarification. You do not have to own or bring a shotgun to participate, as the Lions Club will have extra guns available to the public at no charge. F

or more information about the Turkey Shoot you may call Roy Langheld, the event chairman, at 865-494-5853.