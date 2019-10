The Norris Lions annual Turkey Shoot will be held beginning Saturday, November 2nd and continuing on the following two Saturdays, November 9th and 16th. It will be held from 8 am to 2 pm each day.

The Turkey Shoot site is located approximately 2.5 miles from Interstate 75 North at Exit 122, the Clinton/Norris exit (or 1.1 miles from the traffic light at Norris).

Everyone is welcome, however, there are some restrictions on modified guns.

For more information, contact Roy Langheld at 865-494-7502.