Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Lions Club to honor Veterans

Norris Lions Club to honor Veterans

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

(Norris Lions Club press release) The public is invited to the annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony sponsored by the Norris Lions Club on November 11. Light refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 am in the Lions Community Pavilion next to the Middle School in Norris. The ceremony begins at the Post Office at approximately 10:40. Please join us as we honor our area veterans.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Trunk or Treats set in Campbell County

Halloween is fast approaching, and several Trunk-or-Treats have been set for this Thursday. The town …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.