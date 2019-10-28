Norris Lions Club to honor Veterans

(Norris Lions Club press release) The public is invited to the annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony sponsored by the Norris Lions Club on November 11. Light refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 am in the Lions Community Pavilion next to the Middle School in Norris. The ceremony begins at the Post Office at approximately 10:40. Please join us as we honor our area veterans.
