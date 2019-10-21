Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Area Good Neighbors Christmas Sign-Ups Saturday

Norris Area Good Neighbors Christmas Sign-Ups Saturday

The Norris Area Good Neighbors will hold its sign-ups for the 2019 Christmas Food Baskets and Children’s Gifts on Saturday, October 26th, from 9 to 11 am at the Norris Religious Fellowship Church, located at 23 Dogwood Road in Norris.

All eligible families are encouraged to sign up on Saturday, and you are considered eligible if you receive any form of public assistance and live within the Norris Middle School district.

If you cannot make it to Saturday’s sign-up event, you can call the church office at 865-494-7131 and leave your name, contact information and which service you are interested in applying for. Someone will contact you to follow up and obtain the necessary sign-up information.

