Next MyRide meeting Oct. 19th

The new MyRide Oak Ridge Senior Transportation Program is hosting its next Volunteer Driver Information and Training Session on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

MyRide Oak Ridge began with a soft launch in the spring and provided its first ride in April. Through the program, volunteers will use their personal vehicles to transport seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential destinations.

The program allows seniors to keep some of their independence by providing a way for them to go shopping, run errands, volunteer, or participate in social activities at the Senior Center.

MyRide volunteers are asked to commit at least three hours per month – just one morning or one afternoon – to drive a local senior on a trip within the City of Oak Ridge.

Volunteers with the program must have a valid Tennessee driver’s license, a clean driving record, and proof of insurance. As a supplement to the driver’s personal insurance, MyRide Oak Ridge has excess liability insurance for all volunteers. Additionally, state and federal Volunteer Protection Laws offer another layer of safety for volunteers.

Those interested in learning more about volunteering can attend the session on October 19 without being obligated to participate. Light snacks will be provided. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling MyRide Oak Ridge at (865) 425-5055 or the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.

Potential volunteers can also download and print the Volunteer Application Form online at http://bit.ly/MyRideVolApp and return it by standard mail to the following address:

MyRide Oak Ridge

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831