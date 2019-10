New signage reminds drivers to stay off phones in school zones

Special “Don’t Drive Distracted” signs have been placed in the high vehicle traffic areas near each of Clinton’s three elementary schools—Clinton, North Clinton and South Clinton–this week.

Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that he and a Clinton Public Works crew installed the signs as part of a project that was paid for by his department.

Officials say the signs are aimed at reminding motorists to not use their cell phones while driving, and especially not in a school zone.