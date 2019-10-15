Home / Community Bulletin Board / Mt. Pisgah Homecoming October 27th

Mt. Pisgah Homecoming October 27th

October 27th

October 27th is “Homecoming Sunday” at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. The church is trying something different this year, as the traditional meal will be served at 5:00 pm.

The gym will open by 4:30 pm, so you can bring your covered dish, dishes and or desserts ahead of time.

The church will provide the meat, drinks and utensils.

There will be singing and emphasis on some different ministries of Mt Pisgah.

The singing for both the morning and evening service will be done by the Eply family. For you who do not wish to attend the meal, please come for the evening service at 6 pm in the gym

