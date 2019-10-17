Mountain View Park invites everyone for hot dogs, chili and hayrides

Mountain View Park’s annual hot dog, chili and hayride event will be held on Saturday, October 26th beginning at around 5:30 pm.

The community is invited to this free event, and organizers ask that you bring a pack of hot dogs or chips, dessert, candy or drinks.

Everyone is welcome to come out for an evening of fall fun for kids and adults alike, capped off with a scenic hay ride.

Mountain View Park is located at 209 Mountain View Road in Heiskell, and for more information, you can call Mike Hendrix at 865-660-7165.