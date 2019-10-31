Morgan County authorities conduct drug round-up

Officers from numerous agencies were busy in Morgan County on Tuesday, arresting 51 people as part of a drug round-up.

The round-up was the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Wartburg Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office during which suspects allegedly sold drugs to undercover officers over the past few months.

Tuesday, Morgan County deputies, Wartburg police officers, the DA’s Office, and members of several other local and federal agencies.

Not all of the 52 suspects identified as part of the operation were arrested on Tuesday, according to authorities, who say that some of the 51 people apprehended this week were not on the list, but were nabbed after being found at some of the locations where officers went on Tuesday where drugs or paraphernalia were also located.

Officers are continuing to search for the remaining people indicted as part of the investigation.