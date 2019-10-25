More on search for a senior center

Following up on a report in this week’s Clinton Courier News, an informal WYSH survey of elected officials shows that very few people, if any, have spoken out against the idea of having a senior center at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision.

As we have reported, Faith Promise Church, which has moved to a larger facility on Seivers Boulevard, has offered to sell its former home on Mariner Point Drive to the county for $500,000, which is well below what the property has been appraised at. The issue was discussed during Monday night’s meeting of the Anderson County Commission.

During the meeting, the Courier quoted Commissioner Teresa Scott as saying “they [the residents of Mariner Point] don’t want a senior center there. Some are even glad to see the church move.” She is also quoted as saying that what residents would rather see is a grocery store.

WYSH spoke with County Commissioners Rick Meredith and Bob Jameson, both of whom represent the city of Clinton on the Commission, and Meredith told us that he had not heard from any of his constituents about the issue one way or the other, and Jameson told us that the only call he had gotten about the matter was from a citizen who absolutely did not want a grocery store there.

WYSH also spoke with two members of the Clinton City Council, one of whom said he had heard from “one or two” people who were not in favor of a senior center being located there, and the other who said he had not been contacted about the proposal.

Clinton Mayor Scott Burton has offered to lease the Armory building on the Fairgrounds to the county for $1 a year for use as a senior center.

Monday night, the County Commission voted to authorize the County Mayor to open negotiations with Clinton City Manager Roger Houck in order to “obtain firm costs on maintenance and improvement needs, any ADA needs, and a firm offer on what costs would be shared between the city and the county if the county uses the Armory as a senior center.” Commissioner Robert McKamey made the motion in response to Burton’s offer. The property would not come available until the Roane State Community College’s Mechatronics program vacates the Armory upon completion of the Clinton TCAT facility. Some questions have arisen about the city’s offer and McKamey’s motion sought clarity on exactly who would be responsible for what. There are also still questions about what impact having to close down and move the Senior Center’s operations during the annual Anderson County Fair would have on the grant funding that keeps the Office on Aging afloat, especially after an ETHRA representative sent Mayor Terry Frank a letter indicating that the possible “interruption in service could put the grant funding in jeopardy because the state and federal service expectations require 12 months of ongoing operations.”

Both proposals are expected to be discussed when the Budget Committee meets in early November.