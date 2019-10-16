Home / Community Bulletin Board / More National Drug Take Back Day info

More National Drug Take Back Day info

We told you Tuesday that the Clinton Police Department and ASAP of Anderson will join together on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 2 pm for National Drug Take Back Day.

National Drug Take Back Day has been established by the DEA to allow citizens to properly dispose of any unwanted, unused or expired medications to keep them out of the wrong hands and prevent misuse as well as to keep them out of the waterways, where medication often ends up if flushed down the commode.

Items that are accepted for disposal include prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused), antibiotics/steroids, cold and flu medications, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, medication samples, and medication ointments/lotions.
Drop off your unexpired or unused medications at the Clinton Police Department from 10 am to 2 pm , and the Norris Police Department, anytime between 8:30 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 26th.
If you can’t make it on Saturday, there are permanent disposal boxes available at all five police departments in Anderson County:
– Oak Ridge Police Department
– Clinton Police Department
– Norris Police Department
– Rocky Top Police Department
– Oliver Springs Police Department

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
For more information about specific locations, contact the police department you are interested in dropping off at or call ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007.

As we learn of more individual events at local police departments, we will share that information with you.

