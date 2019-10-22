Home / Community Bulletin Board / MEDIC: Critical need for Type O-Negative blood

MEDIC: Critical need for Type O-Negative blood

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has a current critical need for O Negative Blood. Anyone eligible to donate is encouraged to stop by one of these locations as soon as possible:

MEDIC Downtown Knoxville

1601 Ailor Avenue…

Mon. – Fri.: 8 AM to 6:30 PM…Saturday: 8 AM to 11:30 AM…Sunday: 1 to 4:30 PM

MEDIC Farragut

11000 Kingston Pike…Mon., Tues., and Thurs.: 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM…Wed. and Fri.: 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Mobile drives: Full list can be found at www.medicblood.org   

MEDIC Regional Blood Center would like to remind the community of some important information:

O Negative blood is used for trauma situations in critical patients. The blood used for tragic events and trauma incidents comes from what is currently on the shelf at MEDIC Regional Blood Center. It takes three days for donated blood to be tested, processed and ready for distribution to local hospitals. MEDIC is the provider for blood and blood-related products for 25 hospitals in 22 counties. Blood donated in our service area stays in our service area. Anyone donating during this weekend will receive a T-shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon

