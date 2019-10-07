Medford VFD Haunted Forest returns all month

The Medford Volunteer Fire Department’s Haunted Forest is back up and running for 2019.

The Haunted Forest is located 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top (37769) and admission is lonely $5 with concessions and parking available.

This year’s Haunted Forest will benefit Medford’s Junior Firefighter Program, and members of that program have helped design, build and decorate the haunted attraction and will also be performing each night that it is open.

The Haunted Forest will be open beginning at 8 pm every Friday and Saturday night through the month of October, and if you need more information, please call Karen at 865-426-2398.