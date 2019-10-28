MECS: Truex crushes field, wins first Martinsville race and clinches spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway to secure his spot in the Championship 4.

One year after losing the lead in the final turn at Martinsville after contact from Joey Logano, Truex went out and led 464 of 500 laps for his first win at the .526-mile track.

“I can’t believe we won Martinsville,” Truex Jr. said. “I used to be terrible here, just an awesome bunch of guys, what can I say? Can’t say enough about everybody on our team and all these guys out here. To get a grandfather clock is pretty exciting”

William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman completed the first 10 finishers.

Hamlin and Logano were involved in an incident on pit road when the two drivers confronted each other about contact that was made on track. Things escalate when crew members became involved before the two drivers were separated.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

For more, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Points Status Laps Led 1 3 19 Martin Truex Jr (P) Toyota 500 60 Running 464 2 11 24 William Byron Chevrolet 500 45 Running 0 3 15 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 500 35 Running 0 4 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 500 45 Running 30 5 6 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Ford 500 48 Running 0 6 25 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 500 31 Running 0 7 22 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 500 30 Running 0 8 10 22 Joey Logano (P) Ford 500 42 Running 0 9 14 42 Kyle Larson (P) Chevrolet 500 37 Running 6 10 35 6 Ryan Newman Ford 500 27 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 33: Martinsville

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader -Next Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Martin Truex Jr (P) 7 14 21 0 4102 0 0 8 42 2 Denny Hamlin (P) 5 18 22 3 4082 -20 20 5 37 3 Kyle Busch (P) 4 15 24 0 4075 -27 7 11 46 4 Joey Logano (P) 2 10 18 2 4072 -30 3 10 30 5 Kevin Harvick (P) 3 12 23 5 4058 -44 14 5 28 6 Ryan Blaney (P) 1 10 16 1 4057 -45 1 2 9 7 Kyle Larson (P) 1 7 16 1 4048 -54 9 5 11 8 Chase Elliott (P) 3 11 15 4 4028 -74 20 5 24