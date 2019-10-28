MECS: Truex crushes field, wins first Martinsville race and clinches spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway to secure his spot in the Championship 4.
One year after losing the lead in the final turn at Martinsville after contact from Joey Logano, Truex went out and led 464 of 500 laps for his first win at the .526-mile track.
“I can’t believe we won Martinsville,” Truex Jr. said. “I used to be terrible here, just an awesome bunch of guys, what can I say? Can’t say enough about everybody on our team and all these guys out here. To get a grandfather clock is pretty exciting”
William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.
Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman completed the first 10 finishers.
Hamlin and Logano were involved in an incident on pit road when the two drivers confronted each other about contact that was made on track. Things escalate when crew members became involved before the two drivers were separated.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue next week at Texas Motor Speedway.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Points
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|3
|19
|Martin Truex Jr (P)
|Toyota
|500
|60
|Running
|464
|2
|11
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|500
|45
|Running
|0
|3
|15
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|500
|35
|Running
|0
|4
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Toyota
|500
|45
|Running
|30
|5
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Ford
|500
|48
|Running
|0
|6
|25
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|500
|31
|Running
|0
|7
|22
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Ford
|500
|30
|Running
|0
|8
|10
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Ford
|500
|42
|Running
|0
|9
|14
|42
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Chevrolet
|500
|37
|Running
|6
|10
|35
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|500
|27
|Running
|0
2019
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 33: Martinsville
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Martin Truex Jr (P)
|7
|14
|21
|0
|4102
|0
|0
|8
|42
|2
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|5
|18
|22
|3
|4082
|-20
|20
|5
|37
|3
|Kyle Busch (P)
|4
|15
|24
|0
|4075
|-27
|7
|11
|46
|4
|Joey Logano (P)
|2
|10
|18
|2
|4072
|-30
|3
|10
|30
|5
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|3
|12
|23
|5
|4058
|-44
|14
|5
|28
|6
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|1
|10
|16
|1
|4057
|-45
|1
|2
|9
|7
|Kyle Larson (P)
|1
|7
|16
|1
|4048
|-54
|9
|5
|11
|8
|Chase Elliott (P)
|3
|11
|15
|4
|4028
|-74
|20
|5
|24