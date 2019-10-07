MECS: Larson punches ticket to Round of 8, snaps lengthy winless streak

(MRN) Kyle Larson ended a 75-race winless streak when he took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“That’s as good as I’ve ever been around cutting the bottom here,” Larson said. “Just a great combination here. Good to be fast in practice and then be good again in the race and get the win.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver last won a Cup Series race at Richmond in September of 2017. He was able to out-distance Martin Truex Jr. Sunday to finally get back to Victory Lane.

“Just awesome to get a win and not have to worry about Talladega next week,” Larson said. “I don’t like that place. It’s pretty neat to do what we did today, pit crew did a great job to get us out first and give us control of the race.”

Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer completed the first 10 finishers.

There were only eight cars on the lead lap in a race that had three cautions with two for stage breaks.

Hamlin and Truex Jr. won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 42 Kyle Larson (P) Chevrolet 400 57 Running 154 2 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 400 54 Running 15 3 12 88 Alex Bowman (P) Chevrolet 400 44 Running 0 4 4 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 400 46 Running 0 5 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 400 50 Running 218 6 18 18 Kyle Busch (P) Toyota 400 34 Running 0 7 20 95 Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 400 30 Running 0 8 11 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 400 39 Running 1 9 9 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 399 28 Running 3 10 17 14 Clint Bowyer (P) Ford 399 28 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 30: Dover

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader -Next Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 6 13 19 0 3095 0 0 6 42 2 Denny Hamlin (P) 4 15 19 2 3080 -15 15 4 31 3 Kyle Busch (P) 4 14 23 0 3080 -15 0 11 46 4 Kevin Harvick (P) 3 12 21 5 3074 -21 6 5 28 5 Kyle Larson (P) 1 7 15 1 3063 -32 11 5 11 6 Brad Keselowski (P) 3 12 17 3 3052 -43 11 4 24 7 Alex Bowman (P) 1 6 10 0 3049 -46 3 0 5 8 William Byron (P) 0 3 11 5 3032 -63 17 1 1 9 Joey Logano (P) 2 10 17 2 3032 -63 0 9 29 10 Clint Bowyer (P) 0 7 15 1 3028 -67 4 0 0 11 Chase Elliott (P) 3 10 13 3 3025 -70 3 5 24 12 Ryan Blaney (P) 0 8 14 1 3010 -85 15 2 4