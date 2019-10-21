MECS: Hamlin wins 5th race of season; four drivers eliminated from playoff

(MRN) Denny Hamlin captured his fifth win of the season in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 as the Round of 8 was set for the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs.

Hamlin was able to stay ahead of the field over two overtime finished to score his second career Kansas Cup win. He led 153 of 277 laps on his way to the win and will be the third in points after the reset going to Martinsville next week, a track he’s won at five times.

“This is a great feeling,” Hamlin said. “That car was awesome, to dominate that whole second half is great. I’ve got to thank everyone who pushed me there on the restarts. It was Kyle (Busch and ( Chase Elliott) there at the end. … I cannot wait to get to Martinsville.”

Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and William Byron rounded out the top five.

“I appreciate the effort. You have to stay fighting in these things,” said Elliott, who was able to finish well enough to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson completed the first 10 finishers.

Logano and Hamlin won the first two stages.

The Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs kicks off next Sunday at Martinsville with Kyle Busch, Truex Jr., Hamlin, Joey Logano, Harvick, Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney making up the eight drivers.

A quartet of drivers will not move on in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Sunday’s race.

Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer failed to advance to the Round of 8 due to their finishes on Sunday.

Keselowski missed advancing by just three points. He struggled on the second overtime restart to fall back in the field allowing Chase Elliott to get by Keselowski in the standings and take the final transfer spot.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 23 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 277 53 Running 153 2 14 9 Chase Elliott (P) Chevrolet 277 50 Running 4 3 18 18 Kyle Busch (P) Toyota 277 41 Running 0 4 15 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 277 33 Running 0 5 25 24 William Byron (P) Chevrolet 277 39 Running 1 6 11 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 277 46 Running 33 7 20 20 Erik Jones Toyota 277 32 Running 0 8 21 14 Clint Bowyer (P) Ford 277 31 Running 0 9 40 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 277 33 Running 0 10 12 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 277 27 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 32: Kansas

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch (P) 4 15 24 0 4046 0 11 46 2 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 6 13 20 0 4042 -4 6 42 3 Denny Hamlin (P) 5 17 21 2 4037 -9 5 37 4 Joey Logano (P) 2 10 17 2 4030 -16 10 30 5 Kevin Harvick (P) 3 12 22 5 4028 -18 5 28 6 Chase Elliott (P) 3 11 15 4 4024 -22 5 24 7 Kyle Larson (P) 1 7 15 1 4011 -35 5 11 8 Ryan Blaney (P) 1 9 15 1 4009 -37 2 9